Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 3,360 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $24,888,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $63.97 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

