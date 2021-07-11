Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 180 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 77.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $93.28 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

