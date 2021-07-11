Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €51.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NOEJ opened at €44.84 ($52.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.19.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.