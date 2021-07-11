Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 52,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HVT opened at $42.23 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

