HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPBU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,112. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

