HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 600,000 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $5,940,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,949,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,962,000.

Shares of NGCAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 115,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,168. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

