HBK Investments L P Invests $5.58 Million in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.43% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAAC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 85,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,473. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

