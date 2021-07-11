HBK Investments L P Invests $5 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 1,350,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

