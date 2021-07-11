HBK Investments L P Purchases New Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. HBK Investments L P owned 10.27% of Bright Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $343,000.

NASDAQ:BLTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 5,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,540. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

