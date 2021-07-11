HBK Investments L P Sells 329,157 Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,157 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.80% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSAH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSAH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

