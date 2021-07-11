HBK Investments L P Takes $7.34 Million Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOAC. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $355,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,351,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,997,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,810,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,670,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

NOAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,756. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.