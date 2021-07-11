Head to Head Analysis: Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) versus GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Support.com and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $43.86 million 2.43 $450,000.00 N/A N/A GoodRx $550.70 million 23.44 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -34.22

Support.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Support.com and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 1 7 7 0 2.40

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $48.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Support.com.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -4.60% -5.33% -4.61% GoodRx N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoodRx beats Support.com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services. It also provides SUPERAntiSpyware software, a malware protection and removal software product; Guided Paths, which contains step-by-step self-support guides, with decision points to help customers resolve problems; and service delivery management tools for technology support services, includes Support.com cloud-based software capabilities and other contact center applications, such as customer relationship management, ticketing, ordering, methods of payment, and telephony, which are integrated into applications for its contact center specialists. The company provides its services through partners, as well as its website at www.support.com. Support.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

