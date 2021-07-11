Head to Head Comparison: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) vs. The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of The Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of The Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rayonier and The Howard Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $859.20 million 6.18 $37.08 million $0.25 152.68 The Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.52 -$26.15 million $0.81 117.88

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than The Howard Hughes. The Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and The Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 2.78% 2.36% 1.19% The Howard Hughes 4.53% 2.12% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rayonier and The Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 3 0 0 2.00 The Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rayonier currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.92%. The Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $115.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Given The Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than Rayonier.

Summary

The Howard Hughes beats Rayonier on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes, and range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment invests in residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of 18 development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

