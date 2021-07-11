Head-To-Head Comparison: ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) vs. Its Competitors

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) is one of 332 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ZoomInfo Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million -$9.10 million -31.54 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors $1.85 billion $322.22 million 54.28

ZoomInfo Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 2 12 0 2.86 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors 2180 11431 21341 608 2.57

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $61.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.80%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors -43.78% -60.02% -3.58%

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

