Head-To-Head Contrast: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOYY and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.03 billion 2.35 $1.48 billion ($2.18) -27.50 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million N/A $9.90 million N/A N/A

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JOYY and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 0 6 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

JOYY currently has a consensus target price of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.56%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 42.81% 2.39% 1.73% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JOYY beats LegalZoom.com on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States.

