Head-To-Head Contrast: Vasta Platform (VSTA) vs. The Competition

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vasta Platform to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

This table compares Vasta Platform and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform Competitors -2.26% -12.94% 5.67%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vasta Platform and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vasta Platform Competitors 302 1116 1400 38 2.41

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 112.16%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 59.22%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million -$8.86 million -70.27 Vasta Platform Competitors $454.94 million -$10.45 million 22.77

Vasta Platform’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.