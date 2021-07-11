Head-To-Head Review: Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) versus C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compugen and C4 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $2.00 million 263.76 -$29.70 million ($0.37) -20.84 C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 50.00 -$66.33 million ($5.83) -6.59

Compugen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C4 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Compugen and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 3 0 3.00 C4 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Compugen currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 137.79%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.04%. Given Compugen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -26.66% -23.30% C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compugen beats C4 Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused primarily on myeloid targets. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

