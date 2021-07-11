Head to Head Survey: Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Indra Sistemas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.70 billion 1.48 $90.66 million N/A N/A Indra Sistemas $3.48 billion 0.45 -$74.42 million N/A N/A

Nihon Kohden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Indra Sistemas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nihon Kohden and Indra Sistemas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33 Indra Sistemas 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Indra Sistemas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 7.22% 12.14% 9.05% Indra Sistemas -1.56% -6.81% -1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Indra Sistemas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services. In addition, it provides treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), pacemakers, ventilators, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, such as AED pads and batteries. Further, the company offers other medical equipment, including hematology analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Nihon Kohden Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, it offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and energy transport and distribution network manufacture services; engineering and consultancy services for environment, transport, construction, water, and industry areas; and digital agency, web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, it researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical communication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.