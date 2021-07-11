HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €52.65 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.82 ($103.31).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.38.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

