Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

