Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.39 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

EXEL opened at $18.01 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

