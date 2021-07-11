Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.89 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.10. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

