Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

