Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.55 Million Position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Endo International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP opened at $3.79 on Friday. Endo International plc has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $884.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENDP. lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL).

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.