Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 352,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VKI opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

