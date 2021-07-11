Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.