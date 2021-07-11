Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.22. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 70.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. 347,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,414. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

