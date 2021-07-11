Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,885,852 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Houston American Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

