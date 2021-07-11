Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $33.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

