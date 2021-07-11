HRT Financial LP Buys 22,172 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after buying an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $163.15 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.88.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

