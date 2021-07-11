HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 143,390 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.