HRT Financial LP Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $465.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $467.42.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

