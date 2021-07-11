HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 102,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after buying an additional 417,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,825,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,886,000 after buying an additional 156,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

