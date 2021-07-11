HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

