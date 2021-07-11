HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 823,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Amcor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Amcor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Amcor by 164.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

