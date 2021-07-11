HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELS opened at $78.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

