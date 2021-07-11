HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to aid profitability. Also, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia. Nevertheless, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper its revenue growth in the near term.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HSBC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HSBC by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 76,076 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

