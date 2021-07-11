Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 707,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,080. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

