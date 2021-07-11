Hyve Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $91,165.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00116209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00161131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.42 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.87 or 0.00951276 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

