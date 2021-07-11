I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on the stock from $78.91 to $102.98. China Renaissance Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. I-Mab traded as high as $79.96 and last traded at $79.88. Approximately 4,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

