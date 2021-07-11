IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. IBEX also posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%.

IBEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 11,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,082. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.93 million and a P/E ratio of -53.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

