Idena Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,958.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $39,958.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00115318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00160772 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00024504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,293,801 coins and its circulating supply is 45,544,465 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.