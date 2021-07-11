iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce $800.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $805.57 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $487.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 515,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $28.24.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

