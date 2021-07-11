IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of INFO opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

