IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $135.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.11.

IHS Markit stock opened at $113.52 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

