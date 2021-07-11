IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,742 ($22.76). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,741 ($22.75), with a volume of 618,094 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,441.82 ($18.84).

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.58. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

