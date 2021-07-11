Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

