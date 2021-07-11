Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMUX. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Shares of IMUX opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.04. Immunic has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Immunic by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228,547 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

