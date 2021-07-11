ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

