Initiates Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Analysts at started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. ‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

